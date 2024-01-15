WATCH LIVE

Construction project to begin in northeast Fresno with road closures

Monday, January 15, 2024 3:36PM
Construction will begin in northeast Fresno on road improvements associated with a new multi-family housing development.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction will begin in northeast Fresno on road improvements associated with a new multi-family housing development.

The work starts at 9 am Monday on Southbound Willow Avenue from Alluvial to Spruce Avenues.

Improvements include a curb and gutter, sidewalks, bike lanes and an added third southbound lane

Willow will be reduced to one lane southbound near Nees Avenue from 9 am to 4 pm starting Monday, and ending on January 30.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the lane reduction will be 24 hours a day until February 6.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

