Carport catches fire at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into what sparked a two-alarm fire in northeast Fresno.Helmet camera video shows the intense flames firefighters faced off with at around 3 am Sunday on Bullard and first.Crews were called to the apartment complex as several 911 calls reported the flames coming from a carport.Investigators say access was difficult because of parked cars blocking their entrances to the complex.While several cars in the carport did burn, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire before any damage to the apartment complex.