Garage fire damages northeast Fresno home, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a family after a fire sparked in the garage of their northeast Fresno home.The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. on Sample near Millbrook.Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked from an electrical issue with a box fan in the garage.Crews were able to quickly put out the fire but say it did extend up into the attic.Firefighters say two adults and a child were inside at the time of the blaze and made out it safely.