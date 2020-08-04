Fire damages garage at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused a garage fire in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. on Woodrow and Gettysburg Avenues.Officials say they were able to contain the fire before it spread to a nearby apartment complex. One space in the garage had significant damage, while the second space only had minor damage.No cars were parked inside at the time of the fire, and no one was displaced by the fire.Firefighters are investigating what sparked the blaze.