Man hospitalized after being shot in neck in Fresno County, deputies say

A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 4 pm in the area of Church and Valentine.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man in his mid-20s was found with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Deputies say there appears to have been a dispute between family members leading up to the shooting.

Several people have been detained at the home as investigators work to figure out who shot the man.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.