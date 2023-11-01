1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in northeast Fresno, police say

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed one man and injured another in northeast Fresno.

It happened at about 10:30 pm Tuesday at San Jose and Sherman Avenues -- that's near Wolters Elementary School.

Police were called to the scene, where they say they found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where one man later died.

The other is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say the only suspect information they have is two men wearing hoodies ran away from the scene.

Officers do not have a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.