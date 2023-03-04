New shopping center unveiled in Northeast Fresno

The list of businesses the new shopping center will include is not complete yet.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new shopping center is coming to Northeast Fresno. City leaders and developers met on Friday for a ribbon cutting on the new lot.

From city leaders to real estate developers, several people gathered for a ribbon cutting at the corner of Maple and Copper avenues on Friday morning.

The ceremony unveiled a new shopping center called Copper River Marketplace.

"There are thousands of homes in Copper River as well as all along Copper Avenue, so they need services, critical services," said Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

The center will have a wide range of businesses, from a veterinarian clinic to Mad Duck brewery.

Darius Assemi of Granville Homes said there will be something for everyone.

"We surveyed Copper River neighborhood. We had multiple neighborhood meetings to find out what are the services people in our area want," said Assemi.

He said this project was three years in the making.

The list of businesses it will include is not complete yet. Assemi said as time goes on, they hope to fill up spaces.

And it's not just a new marketplace they are building. Granville Homes said a new apartment complex will be constructed behind the shopping center.

"This is a much-needed service to keep this neighborhood more walkable, which is what everybody has wanted," said Assemi

There is no set date for when the new apartments will be available, but Granville Homes hopes to have them complete in the next few years.

I spoke to the owner of Mad Duck, and he said the new location at Copper River Marketplace will hopefully be open by this time next year.

There will be a lot of new places to check out in 2024.