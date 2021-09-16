1 person shot in northeast Fresno, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in northeast Fresno sent one man to the hospital.It happened just before 2 pm Thursday outside of Village Liquor off First and Herndon.Officers found several shell casings and learned two cars were involved.Around that same time, a shooting victim was dropped off at Saint Agnes Hospital in a black car.Police followed that vehicle, stopped it, and detained three people who were inside.They also recovered two guns that were thrown out of the car.They're still looking for a white car that drove away from the scene.Eaton Elementary was locked down for about 15 minutes as the incident unfolded.The victim is expected to recover.