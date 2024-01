Woman hospitalized after shooting in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a home in northeast Fresno.

It happened after 10 pm Thursday on Barton and Omaha -- that's near Maple and Nees.

Police say they found a woman in her 20's with a gunshot wound.

She's expected to survive.

Officers do not have any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

They say they're still talking with witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.