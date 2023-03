A man is facing DUI charges after a crash in northwest Fresno. Police are still investigating but say the 40-year-old driver crashed into a city pole.

Man crashes into pole in suspected DUI crash in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing DUI charges after a crash in northwest Fresno.

It happened before 2:30 Monday morning on Ashlan near West Avenue.

Police are still investigating but say the 40-year-old driver crashed into a city pole.

The driver was not hurt but was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The area is expected to clear in the next hour.