Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of northwest Fresno Mattress Firm employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a northwest Fresno Mattress Firm employee.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the location on Blackstone and Bullard Avenues.

Investigators say 34-year-old Xiang Zhao, who was wearing all black clothing, entered the store and attacked the employee, then tried to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to fight off the man and run to call police.

Investigators say the man then ran away southbound on Blackstone Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

It's believed the employee was in the store alone at the time and does not know the suspect.

Detectives, through the victim's description and other tactics, were able to identify the suspect within hours and arrest him.

"The victim is being cared for. We do know that she has minor physical injuries, bruises and scratches, but obviously the other injuries, emotional injuries will be longer lasting for her," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

At this point, police don't believe Zhao has prior criminal history.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on assault charges.

