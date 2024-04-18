Man shot multiple times in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in northwest Fresno.

Police say it happened just before 11 pm Wednesday on Fairmont and Holt Avenues.

They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Officers are now working to interview witnesses, review any home surveillance video and consider all evidence discovered at the scene.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.