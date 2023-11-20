Grand opening to be held for Veterans Boulevard overpass in northwest Fresno

The City of Fresno will have an official grand opening ceremony for the Veterans Boulevard overpass.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno will have an official grand opening ceremony for the Veterans Boulevard overpass.

The project was completed ahead of schedule, and city leaders say it will help cut down commute times for drivers in northwest Fresno.

The new overpass will also give residents a way to quickly travel to work, school, shopping, dining, entertainment venues and more.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday morning at 11 am.