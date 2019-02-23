Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail pod

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurse attacked by inmate inside an Ohio jail.

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Authorities have released video of an inmate attacking a MetroHealth nurse who was working in the medical unit in Cuyahoga County Jail last month.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 23, a nurse working on the seventh floor of the jail was grabbed "from behind in the neck and head area" by an inmate, according to a county spokesperson.

An officer in the room immediately acted and released the nurse from the inmate, the spokesperson said. The nurse was evaluated as a precaution and immediately returned to work.

County officials stressed that the nurse was not strangled, only grabbed around the neck and head area.

The county said the inmate was sent to restrictive housing.

Security for nurses in the jail is a concern that has been voiced before, including at a county council committee hearing back in May of last year. One of the people who raised those concerns was Gary Brack from MetroHealth. He was removed from his job at the jail after raising concerns.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the inmate involved, or whether he has been charged at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesnursesattacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Deputies find one man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
Show More
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Teenage girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
'Phia wore the uniform proudly': Fresno police chief speaks at service of officer
More News