Oakhurst Trolley to help residents, visitors get around town

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting around Oakhurst just became a little more fun!
The Oakhurst Trolley just rolled out over the weekend. A treat for visitors and residents spending time shopping, dining, and playing around the town of Oakhurst.
With retro nostalgia, riders can enjoy a free ride this summer at Yosemite's southern gateway.
The trolley operates on Friday through Sunday, starting at 11 am, through September 5.
With 15 stops around town, you can discover everything from art galleries and wine tasting to barbeque favorites and axe throwing.
Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of the visitor's bureau says this is a two-year pilot project. If the Oakhurst Trolley finds success, they may expand the program.
An added bonus -- you can collect "Welcoming Committee Trading Cards" at participating Trolley stops to enter to win monthly prizes and the Yosemite Adventure Vacation Grand Prize!
For more information, visit their website.
