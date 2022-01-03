UPDATE: Fresno police shoot wanted suspect accused of stabbing K9

The suspect is the same man who was involved in an 8-hour long standoff with police on New Year's Day, his mother tells us.
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities investigating after Fresno police shot at suspect

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted suspect was shot by a Fresno police officer on Sunday after authorities say he stabbed a K9 multiple times.

The suspect is the same man in his twenties who was involved in an 8-hour long standoff with police on New Year's Day, his mother tells Action News.

Police said the standoff on Saturday afternoon began when the man threatened to harm his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child. They were both safely removed from the Tower District house where the suspect remained barricaded. He refused to come out, sparking a tense standoff with officers that lasted until just after midnight.

Fresno police say they then decided to 'disengage' and end the standoff.

VIDEO: Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with domestic violence suspect

EMBED More News Videos

Fresno police have ended a standoff with a domestic violence suspect that began on the afternoon of New Year's Day and went on for roughly 8 hours.



The man's mother tells Action News she called police on Sunday evening, asking for help dealing with him.

Just before 5 pm, Fresno police say they arrived at S. Maple Ave. and E. American Ave. in Fresno County with a K9 to take the suspect into custody.

They say the suspect was wanted for multiple felonies, including acts of violence and weapons charges.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies were assisting the police officers, along with one of their K9s.

Police say the suspect tried to escape, encountered multiple officers and a K9, and stabbed the K9 multiple times.

That's when an officer shot him. The suspect has been taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

The K9 is undergoing surgery and is also expected to recover.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.


NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoofficer involved shootingfresno county sheriff departmentfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
2 Clovis men killed in separate crashes in Fresno County
Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with suspect
California's new composting law in effect
Crews battle fire in central Fresno home, residents safe
Valley native Jalen Green gives his own shoe to excited fan in stands
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Show More
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
Visalia police arrest man accused of setting 3 fires in buildings
More TOP STORIES News