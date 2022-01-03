UPDATE: Fresno police shoot wanted suspect accused of stabbing K9

The suspect is the same man in his twenties who was involved in an 8-hour long standoff with police on New Year's Day, his mother tells Action News.
Police said the standoff on Saturday afternoon began when the man threatened to harm his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child. They were both safely removed from the Tower District house where the suspect remained barricaded. He refused to come out, sparking a tense standoff with officers that lasted until just after midnight.
Fresno police say they then decided to 'disengage' and end the standoff.
The man's mother tells Action News she called police on Sunday evening, asking for help dealing with him.
Just before 5 pm, Fresno police say they arrived at S. Maple Ave. and E. American Ave. in Fresno County with a K9 to take the suspect into custody.
They say the suspect was wanted for multiple felonies, including acts of violence and weapons charges.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies were assisting the police officers, along with one of their K9s.
Police say the suspect tried to escape, encountered multiple officers and a K9, and stabbed the K9 multiple times.
That's when an officer shot him. The suspect has been taken to hospital and is expected to survive.
The K9 is undergoing surgery and is also expected to recover.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
The suspect's name has not yet been released.
