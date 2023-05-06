Suspect shot by Selma police officer identified

We now know the name of the man shot by a Selma Police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

32-year-old Michael Mathison is booked in jail on multiple charges, including brandishing a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Mathison was the passenger in a car that police pulled over near Mountain View and McCall Avenue for not having a license plate.

During the stop, investigators say Mathison pulled out a gun. A Selma officer then opened fire.

Mathison was shot and tried to run away, but was caught.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no officers or deputies were injured during the incident.