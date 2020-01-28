u.s. & world

Official: Remains of 2 US troops killed in plane crash recovered from Afghan site

A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP PhotolSaifullah Maftoon)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, the official said, speaking Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The official said the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
militaryu.s. & worldair forcecrash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Video: Strangers lift SUV off woman struck in NYC
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple cars hit and kill man in Southeast Fresno
South Valley father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Multiple Merced car shops hoping to put end to car vandalism
Fresno basketball team spent time with Kobe Bryant hours before tragedy
Hundreds quarantined at Fresno Co. Jail after at least one suspected mumps case
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Show More
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Gavin's Law approved by State Assembly, moving to State Senate
NB Highway 99 in Madera re-opens after closing for several hours
More TOP STORIES News