Food & Drink

Old Bay releases, then sells out hot sauce

Just in time for Super Bowl LIV, Old Bay seasoning is now in hot sauce form!

The brand's parent company McCormick revealed Tuesday it was selling Old Bay Hot Sauce in 10-ounce bottles.

According to the brand, the bottled form of Old Bay is ideal for those game time staples like chicken wings and nachos.

On Wednesday, the hot sauce was sold only on the Old Bay website.

However, every bottle available online was sold out on the same day, according to Old Bay's Instagram.

McCormick said eager bottle-seekers should look out over the next month to find the hot sauce on store shelves for a limited time.

