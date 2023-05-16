Classic cars to take over Old Town Clovis for annual motorama

Hundreds of hot rods and low-riders will take over Old Town Clovis this weekend.

The family-friendly event will feature vendors, music, and cars lining Pollasky Avenue.

The classic car community is taking part in Old Town Motorama.

It all takes place this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

Registered car and truck owners are also invited to a kick-off party on Friday and garage tours on Sunday.

To register your vehicle for the show, click here.

You can also register on the day of the event.