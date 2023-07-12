Get $25 worth of 'Old Town Clovis Bucks' when spending $100

More than 60 businesses are participating, including Bauble and Thread, Clovis Antique Mall, Enzo's Table and The Foundry.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to do some summer shopping, Old Town Clovis has a deal for you.

A customer appreciation rewards program is going on now.

You can now earn "Old Town Clovis Business Bucks" by shopping at your favorite local stores.

All you have to do is make a purchase at any of the participating merchant locations.

More than 60 businesses are participating, including Bauble and Thread, Clovis Antique Mall, Enzo's Table and The Foundry.

For every $100 spent, you'll earn $25 worth of Old Town Clovis Bucks.

You can spend those bucks back in Old Town Clovis.

The rewards programs runs until August 10.