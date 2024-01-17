Exeter woman aims to empower people through movement

Through the practice of Pilates, Amanda Barbee helps clients hone in on correct movement, posture and breathing patterns.

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- "On Po!nt Pilates" owner Amanda Barbee is in the business of empowering people through movement.

"I'm teaching people how to be investigators of their bodies," she said. "They come in, and they may not be aware that they have faulty movement patterns going on."

The movement specialist opened her studio almost eight years ago on Pine Street in Exeter.

Through the practice of Pilates, she's helping clients hone in on correct movement, posture and breathing patterns.

Class sizes are small in order to cater to client needs -- options include the mat or a movement lab.

"Those in movement lab have done at least two private sessions with me, and we are working on seeing what their bodies need and coming up with a tailored program," Barbee said. "What happens on the mat actually does travel out into their everyday lives."

For those kicking off New Year fitness goals or trying to work around a busy schedule, she says to start by moving just two times a week.

It's never too late to get started.

"My eldest client started with me at 79, and he is 86," she said. "Kind of takes our excuses of not getting started."

Now. she's partnering with two other business owners to host a Women's Wellness Day Retreat.

In addition to Pilates, it will feature guided meditation, a nutrition seminar, and a sound bath.

"Just getting them to think about their wellness because we can't pour from an empty cup," Barbee said. "We should prioritize our wellness."

The Women's Wellness Day retreat takes place on February 24th in Exeter.

