On Ramps Covenant Church provides students space, support for distance learning

A special partnership is helping students and parents power through distance learning during the pandemic.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special partnership is helping students and parents power through distance learning during the pandemic.

Jennifer Gonzalez has three students in distance learning.

"I have three kids, so that means three computers," said Gonzalez, "and I only got as far as getting one kid on Zoom calls, not getting assignments done, and he missed Zoom calls. It was really hard."

The transition wasn't easy, so when she heard of the On Ramps Covenant Church Partnership Program, she was eager to sign up.

"Having some sort of normal, having some kind of routine, it made it easier for me," said Gonzalez.

The volunteer program provides students with a safe space for distance learning and, most importantly, the support they need.

"They come for breakfast, they do all of their online learning, they stay for lunch," said co-pastor Rici Skei. "Then they do all of their independent work and even homework afterward."

Roughly a dozen students were part of the program this semester, and thanks to a donation from CalViva Health, they'll be able to keep their doors open.

"At the end of the semester, we weren't sure if we were going to be able to continue," said Skei. "We said as long as this is happening, as long as we have resources, and the building and volunteers to live beyond ourselves, we want to do that."

The On Ramps Covenant Church will be able to accept more students to help with distance learning next semester. For details on how to apply email Rici@onrampschurch.org.
