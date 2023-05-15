79-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting in east central Fresno

One person is dead and a person of interest has been detained following a shooting in east-central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 79-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in east central Fresno.

The shooting happened just after 10 am Saturday on East Dakota and North Hayston Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the front yard of a home and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities took Ira Lewis into custody for the deadly shooting and he was booked into the Fresno County jail.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators believe there may have been some sort of a disturbance between two neighbors.

