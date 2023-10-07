1 found dead after house fire in Kings County

One person is dead after a house fire in Kings County on Friday morning.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Kings County on Friday morning.

At about 9:30 am, Kings County Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire on East San Joaquin Avenue in Avenal.

Within five to ten minutes, the fire was out, and one person was found dead at the scene.

The Avenal Police Department says there are no signs of foul play.

"We're relying heavily on the King's County Sheriff's Department and the fire department in this matter because they have a higher level of expertise and are able to investigate what exactly happened and the cause of death," says Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez.

The structure of the house is still standing.

The Kings County Fire Department was able to contain the fire to a portion of the home.

Four engines and two battalion chiefs responded to the blaze.

They all arrived within minutes.

The Kings County Fire Department says there is no telling when the investigation will be complete.

"At this point, it's hard to say we are not worried about the length. We are worried about making sure we do the best that we can, so we let the investigation determine how long it's going to take," Blake Adny with the Kings County Fire.

Kings County personnel are helping Avenal Police in this investigation.

Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez says Avenal is a small community- and situations like these are far in between.

"Actually, it's pretty rare to get fires out here. They do happen. We had one a few weeks ago, right across from the high school, but it's pretty rare. Like I said, it's a very quiet community. So when something like this happens, it's very impactful to the community," says Chief Nevarez.

The information on gender and age range is yet to be released.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.