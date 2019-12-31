One person in serious condition after Central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been transported to the hospital and is in serious condition after a shooting in Central Fresno.Right now, Fruit Ave. between Ashlan Ave. and Dakota Ave. is closed off while officers search for answers.Fresno Police say two people were in a black Mercedes and driving north when an SUV pulled up behind them and started shooting.Detectives say several shots were fired and the passenger in the Mercedes was the one transported to the hospital.The Mercedes remains nearby while the SUV fled the scene.This is a developing story with ABC30 Action News.