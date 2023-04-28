An online meetup in Firebaugh took a deadly turn back in the fall of 2019.

Women sentenced for online meetup that left man dead in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- An online meetup in Firebaugh took a deadly turn back in the fall of 2019.

A woman made the arrangement to meet with the intention of robbing 20-year-old Tyrell Truss.

Almost four years later, the three women who were in the car the night Truss was killed are facing their punishment.

In September 2019, Truss and Alexa Ramos spoke online.

They arranged to meet in person in Mendota.

Investigators say she had three friends with her: Precious Green, Hannah Haywood, and Isaac Helms.

The group planned to rob Truss.

When Truss offered to drive them to Firebaugh, a fight broke out and Helms shot and killed Truss.

The entire group was charged with murder and second-degree robbery but the murder charge was eventually dropped for the women.

"I don't think that any one of the three had the intention for this to happen. Frankly i am not sure when mister helms got in the car he intended to fire that firearm that day. but it amounted to that with that dangerous activity," said prosecutor Daniel Walters.

The women who were in the car the night Truss was killed expressed their remorse in court Friday.

Ramos addressed the court before the judge handed down the sentences.

"I have changed my life around. I am married. I have four kids now. and i just want to put this behind me 4:52 i have to get back to my kids. this want how nothing was supposed to go," said Alexa Ramos.

Ramos and Hannah Haywood each received two years.

Because of a firearm enhancement, Green's sentence was upped to 4 years.

"That day replays in my head so much and um I just cant imagine losing someone like that. I just want to say even though it really doesn't mean anything, I apologize," Green told the court.

Helms was found guilty by a jury for second-degree robbery and murder.

His sentencing hearing is set for June.