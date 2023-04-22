2 arrested for deadly shooting in Orange Cove, deputies say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured in Orange Cove last month.

Officials say 18-year-old Ruben Velazquez and a 17-year-old boy were shot as they were sitting in a car near J and 10 streets on March 3rd.

Both teens were rushed to a local hospital, where Velazquez later died.

On Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that 18-year-old Ethan Lopez and 24-year-old Sage Martinez have been arrested for the shooting.

Detectives say the shooting was not random and that the teens had been targeted by the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Oscar Iniguez at (559) 600-8201.