Oregon man arrested for sexually assaulting and kidnapping Fresno girl, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oregon man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted and kidnapped a Fresno girl.

The Fresno Police Department says 51-year-old James Ellis connected with a 12-year-old girl online towards the end of 2023.

Police say on December 30, Ellis picked the girl up from her house, took her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

A family member tracked the girl with a phone and found her and Ellis inside the truck. Police say Ellis left with the girl still inside after being demanded to give her back.

She was eventually dropped off at a gas station when Ellis realized the family member was still following him.

Ellis was arrested on multiple charges.

Police say he has since bailed out of jail and is known to visit California for work.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.