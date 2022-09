Woman dies after hit-and-run in Orosi, CHP says

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Orosi Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near the intersection of Avenue 416 and Road 125 around 8:30 pm.

Officers say the woman was hit while crossing the street. They say the driver of a white SUV fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. Officers are searching for a white SUV with front-end damage.