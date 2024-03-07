PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from some of this year's top nominees

The Oscars are just as much about the stunning red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.
This awards season, some of the top nominees have served several stand out looks, and now, fans cannot wait to see what stars like Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will wear on Hollywood's biggest night.
Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in "Poor Things," Emma Stone has been going glam this season in gowns that shimmer and shine.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stylists Wayman + Micah talked about how Da'Vine Joy Randolph's team has been embracing a "modern" take on Old Hollywood glamour for her red carpet looks.
Randolph, a first-time Oscar nominee, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "The Holdovers."
Colman Domingo, who is nominated for best actor for his performance in "Rustin," has gotten attention for his stylish suits and impeccable tailoring. Domingo also works with Wayman + Micah to create his iconic ensembles.
Domingo is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for best actor and only the second openly gay man to earn a nomination for playing a gay character.
Take a look at the photo gallery above for some of the best 2024 red carpet looks from this year's top nominees.
