Visiting Valley businesses to find a dress for the Oscars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement is building for the Academy Awards.Hollywood is ready to celebrate the finest in film along with the return of grand parties as COVID restrictions have eased.ABC30's Margot Kim will be reporting live from the red carpet starting Friday and through Oscar Sunday.The Academy has a "dress code" that's strictly formal wear.We had to take on the "tough task" of dress shopping.We focused on locally-owned stores where glamorous gowns can be found for any special occasion.