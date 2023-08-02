Trash in water basin at park upsetting neighbors in Fresno County

Neighbors are speaking out about the trash collecting in the stormwater basin at Oso de Oro Park in Fresno County.

Officials say there are safety challenges with crews getting into the pond and trying to reach the trash that floats in the water.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors are speaking out about the trash collecting in the stormwater basin at Oso de Oro Park in Fresno County.

Some residents tell Action News the trash piling up in the water is disturbing.

"There is wrappers, plastic cups, food wrappers, McDonald's," said neighbor Diane Golden.

She moved to the area less than a year ago. She said she would love to help clean up, but a fence stood in the way.

She believes the garbage is both an eyesore and a hazard.

"It is a wildlife basin like it says it is, and then they're eating and drinking trash and whatever is being thrown in there, so that's what they have to go through, plastic and everything," said Golden.

Golden said it's important to lead by example, and letting debris pile up is setting a bad one for children.

Brent Sunamoto with Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District said the park was built to serve the community with a bigger purpose.

"It also doubles as a stormwater basin. So, the water you see flowing through the gutters ends up in that pond, and that pond has a dual use. The water that's retained in that basin percolates into the ground and helps recharge our groundwater aquifer," said Sunamoto.

The basin also protects the community from potential flooding.

Sunamoto said they would address any maintenance issues if they find that crews are not doing a proper job.

Still, other neighbors are frustrated.

"We've noticed forever the litter has been here in the beautiful pond, you could see the birds, and it's getting worse," said neighbor Juliette Francis.

She hopes to see improvements in the maintenance efforts and also encourages people to clean up after themselves.

There are safety challenges with crews getting into the pond and trying to reach the trash that floats in the water.

Officials said the body of water is routinely cleaned in two halves, which involves getting down to the bottom of the basin.

The west side is scheduled to be cleaned in 2025.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.