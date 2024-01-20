'Out of My Mind' premieres at 40th Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has been Hollywood's annual "winter wonderland" for 40 years. It's a time when the film community gathers to celebrate independent cinema. One film to make the cut for 2024 is "Out of My Mind."

PARK CITY, UTAH -- Park City, Utah, is home to the Sundance Film Festival, Hollywood's annual "winter wonderland" in January. It's a time when the film community gathers to celebrate independent cinema.

At the opening night gala, "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan was honored with the festival's inaugural Trailblazer Award. His breakthrough film, "Memento," won the screenwriting award here in 2001.

Director Celine Song was also honored - her debut film "Past Lives" premiered at Sundance a year ago -- and is now among this year's Oscar hopefuls.

Many of the movies selected for Sundance over its 40-year history have highlighted under-represented groups of people. One of those films this year is "Out of My Mind."

"Out of My Mind" tells the story of a sharp-minded but non-verbal girl named Melody who is navigating life with cerebral palsy and the 6th grade.

"You will always root for her," said co-star Judith Light.

"It's Melody's story, it's her perspective," said co-star Luke Kirby. "She has a great curiosity and appetite for life."

The film's star is Phoebe-Rae Taylor - in her film debut - now enjoying her first time on a red carpet.

After premiering at Sundance, "Out of My Mind" will later make its streaming debut on Disney+.