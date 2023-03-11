Woodlake neighborhoods flooded by overflowing creek during storm

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Overflowing water from a raging creek came flooding into neighborhoods in Woodlake on Friday.

As the area was hit by heavy rain, water from Antelope Creek came rushing down into a nearby neighborhood.

Some of the water flowed into homes, quickly flooding roadways.

Firefighters spent the morning using canoes to rescue residents who were trapped in their homes by flood waters.

Take a look at this video from this morning. Rescue efforts from the Fire Department. They took people out of their homes in canoes. Water is still gushing inside homes. Several residents invited us into their homes. One woman is in shock. She's lived here since 1996 and never imagined this could happen.

Andrea Flores says she has lived in her home since 1996 and never imagined this could happen.

"As soon as we saw the water coming, my husband went for sandbags and we tried our best but it wasn't enough," Flores explained.

The fire department has pumps and sand bags in place but they're hoping for a stronger solution so concrete dividers are currently being placed to re direct the flow of the water.

School was also canceled for the day.

An evacuation center is also open at the Woodlake Community Center on Magnolia Street for those who need a place to stay.