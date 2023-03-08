An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

Atmospheric River: How to prepare for expected storm to hit Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

While it has been a clear and sunny week, Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt.

A major flooding threat looms as water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams.

EVACUATION WARNINGS/ORDERS:

Evacuation warnings have already been issued for parts of Fresno, Tulare and Madera counties ahead of the storms expected to start on Thursday.

Officials are issuing them early in order to give residents plenty of time to either leave or be prepared.

Crews are already working around the Valley to ensure residents have resources should they be told to evacuate.

EMERGENCY ALERTS:

Valley counties have emergency alert systems in place to keep residents up to date on storms and other emergencies. Many will be notified of evacuation warnings and orders through these alerts.

To sign up for alerts in Fresno County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Madera County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Mariposa County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Kings County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Tulare County, click here.

To sign up for alerts for the entire state, click here.

POWER OUTAGES

PG &E crews are on standby with the possibility of fallen trees, downed power lines and snow cleanup.

Power outages are expected for many customers throughout the Valley.

To find out if your area is impacted, visit PG &E's outage map.

RESOURCES:

Sandbags have already been made available for residents. Officials say that residents should bring their own shovel.

To find locations for sandbags, click here.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this atmospheric river.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter.