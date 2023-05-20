Roaming pack of dogs attacking and killing pets in Fresno County

Surveillance video from Monday shows the moments before a pack of five dogs dragged 7-year-old Charlie, a family pet, out of the yard and killed him.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surveillance video from Monday shows the moments before a pack of five dogs dragged 7-year-old Charlie, a family pet, out of the yard and killed him.

Charlie was loving, a rescue, and weighed 85 pounds.

Kathy Yergat's family home is fenced in but the pack of dogs still managed to dig a hole and drag Charlie out.

"We are all devastated, of course, everyone is devastated when we lose a dog but to lose him this way, we have no peace, this is our home, this is our tranquility, we live here," says Kathy.

The Yergat family rescued Charlie as a puppy.

They say he was a happy dog, and believe he died trying to protect his sibling. Who is another rescue, a 15-month-old boxer, Lucy.

Kathy's son, John Yergat, mentions, "We can deal with the death of a dog but the way he got pulled out of his yard and got torn up to pieces and they wanted more. And they kept coming back, they came back at 10 o'clock at night."

The family is not alone.

Just a few minutes down the road, another pet was attacked and killed by the same pack of dogs.

Albert, says his wife witnessed their pet, a 100-pound English bulldog, being killed.

Now, both families fear these dogs will continue to hurt or kill other pets.

"Because it could be a child playing in the yard and a pack of six dogs. There is no hope, no hope for the child," Kathy mentioned.

The families say although there's nothing that can bring back their pets, they are hoping something can be done to stop the attacks and urge people to call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387 if they see them.