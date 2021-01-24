Hateful message sent to owner of 'Painted Table' in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a hateful message was sent to the owner of the Painted Table in central Fresno.

Owner Jeromie Hansen shared the email he received from a yahoo account called "Candy Lane."

The business has been gaining attention since Hansen threw his name into the hat to buy the historic Theatre that's next door to the Painted Table.

Hansen says he is continuing his effort to purchase the theatre and said quote "we can't have that hate in Tower."
