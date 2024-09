Peace vigil honoring lives lost in Palestine to be held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A peace vigil for Palestine will be held tonight in downtown Fresno.

Members of the community will gather in front of the Fresno Memorial Auditorium 6 p.m. Sunday to honor those who have lost their lives in the conflict.

The event will also honor the life of Aaron Bushnell, the U.S. airman who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., last month.

The Palestine Liberation Group will host the event.