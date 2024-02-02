WATCH LIVE

Panter Belico announces Fresno stop on first U.S. solo tour

Friday, February 2, 2024 1:09AM
Mexican Singer and accordionist 'Panter Belico' will perform at the Save Mart Center this June as part of his first U.S. solo tour.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mexican Singer and accordionist Panter Bélico will be performing at the Save Mart Center.

He is bringing his ''Punto Y Aparte'' tour to Fresno on June 8 as part of the singer's first U.S. solo tour.

Bélico's music celebrates Mexican culture with melodies that are full of life and vibrancy, making his listeners feel proud and nostalgic.

This will be Bélico's first performance at the Save Mart Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

They can be purchased onlineor at the Save Mart Center box office.

