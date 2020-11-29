Man arrested in Parlier for stealing from school program for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody and accused of stealing from a program designed to help young children get prepared for school.

Jose Palafox. 38, was arrested for burglarizing a Head Start storage shed in the city of Parlier back on Halloween weekend.

On Thanksgiving, police say they caught Palafox after spotting him riding a bicycle while wearing the same hat and shirt the burglary suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video.

During the arrest, Palafox was also found to have methamphetamine and a crack pipe.

He's currently being held in the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.
