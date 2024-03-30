Passion of Christ comes to life with Stations of the Cross re-enactment in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an intense and emotional "Good Friday" at St. Anthony's in Fresno

For the past forty years, the church has been re-enacting the last few hours of Jesus' life, in accordance with the Christian faith.

The spiritual pilgrimage is called The Stations of the Cross.

The 14-part play is performed by parishioners the Friday before easter.

"It is a somber feeling but there's a sense of hope also because we know that Jesus tells us that in order for us to follow him we all have to carry across and he's the first one that teaches us that. He's our teacher, he's our model, he's the one that carries his cross and teaches us to do the same thing as well," explained Father Jose Sanchez, the Pastor at St. Anthony Mary Claret Church.

It details Jesus carrying the cross, getting stripped of his clothing, getting nailed to the cross, and then dying.

All of this before Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus.

Father Jose Sanchez says the support of the community has been consistent throughout the years.

Hundreds of people show up to watch and participate.

"They have a relationship with God and so this is one way of expressing that relationship is through doing this and being able to reach other people touching their hearts and having them come closer to a God who loves them, a God who's willing to die for them and so this is what their goal is to be able to evangelize and reach out to others," mentioned Father Sanchez.

Luis Alberto Hernandez played the role of Jesus.

He spoke with us before his journey of carrying the cross, but was nearly speechless.

"No words to describe just something big, something big for me and everything's from my heart," expressed Luis.

Children and young adults were also among the participants.

"I feel great to be part of this to re-create something that happened over 2,000 years ago," mentioned one participant, Gerardo Bibian.

The project, allowing them to become closer to their faith from a young age, as millions of Christians worldwide prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.