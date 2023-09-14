Paws on 30: Adopt Milo at Valley Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Milo, an adorable four-month-old chihuahua and terrier mix, is looking for his furever home in Fresno.

He is full of puppy energy and loves to play with everyone that he meets.

While he does great with other dogs, he has not yet been tested with cats.

Milo's adoption fee is $200, which includes him being neutered, up-to-date vaccines, microchipped, and dewormed.

You can visit Milo during the adoption center's hours.

The Valley Animal Center is open from 2 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday through Friday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekends.