Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A senior dog will be celebrating his birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.
A senior Terrier named Max had been living at the Valley Animal Center since November 2020.
On Thursday, Max finally found a place to call home.
The shelter says the woman who adopted him has rescued other animals from the center in the past and is dedicated to giving him a forver home.
The adoption came just in time as Max will be celebrating his 11th birthday on February 23rd.
Congratulations to Max and his new family!