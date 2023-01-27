Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A senior dog will be celebrating his birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.

A senior Terrier named Max had been living at the Valley Animal Center since November 2020.

On Thursday, Max finally found a place to call home.

The shelter says the woman who adopted him has rescued other animals from the center in the past and is dedicated to giving him a forver home.

The adoption came just in time as Max will be celebrating his 11th birthday on February 23rd.

Congratulations to Max and his new family!