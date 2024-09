Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is in the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Northeast Fresno on Friday night.

It happened just before 8:30 pm at First and Barstow.

This is near Hoover High School.

Police say the pedestrian is at fault as they were crossing the road despite the driver having a green light.

Authorities expect the person to survive.