Pedestrian killed by driver in northwest Fresno; Intersection of Shaw and Marty closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say an intersection in northwest Fresno is closed after a driver hit and killed a person early Monday morning.It happened around 3:30 am.Investigators say the driver did not see the victim crossing the street at Shaw and Marty.The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.Officials say the area will remain closed for several hours while detectives continue their investigation.Drivers are advised to avoid the area or take an alternate route during the morning commute.