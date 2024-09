1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Sanger park, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Sanger on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm outside Rotary Ball Park on Bethel and Cherry avenues, where baseball practice was taking place.

Sanger police say the person was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Officials have not yet released any other details.

