One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a strip mall on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.

When law enforcement arrived, they found one person shot and another assaulted.

Officials say it happened at the Shanghai Massage Spa.

Officials say it's unknown if the victim was a worker. It is unknown if any property was taken.

No description of a suspect was provided.

The gunshot victim is in the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Deputies say they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.