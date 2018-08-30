PETS & ANIMALS

Clovis PD K-9 Officer going into surgery after being injured apprehending suspect

One of the Clovis Police Department's K-9 officers is getting ready to undergo surgery.

Nova will be having the surgery to fix a leg injury sustained while on the job apprehending suspects during the year. Her handler, Officer Mason, noticed that Nova was favoring her rear left leg and was told the injury would require surgery.

You may remember the Belgain Malinois joined the police force last summer and comes all the way from the Netherlands.

After K-nine Nova heals, Officer Mason and the department's trainers will be working with her to hopefully get her back to full duty.

We wish her a speedy recovery.
