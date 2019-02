Updated 40 minutes ago

EMBED >More News Videos A rat popped up in the toilet of a Hermosa Beach home, swimming on its back like it was on vacation, residents say.

EMBED >More News Videos Rat seen in school vending machine.

EMBED >More News Videos Mice were caught on video scurrying through Just Salad.

BENSHEIM, Germany -- A slightly overweight rat was rescued by a team of firefighters after it got stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim, Germany over the weekend.Animal rescuer Michael Sehr, along with other rescuers and firefighters, was able to rescue the plump rodent using a guiding rod.Once the rat was safely released, it scurried back into the sewer.